Ubisoft will release 'Skull And Bones', 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' and 'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope' in the next financial year.

The studio has revealed the three highly anticipated titles will all arrive within the next 11 months, with the trio of games coming before April 1, 2023.

'Skull and Bones' - the company's spin-off from 2013 favourite 'Assassin's Creed: Black Flag' - has been delayed a number of times after it was showcased at E3 2018.

It joins Ubisoft's 'Avatar' game - which has been developed by The Division studio Massive Entertainment - on the cards before the beginning of April next year.

There's no official, firm release date set, but it would make sense of the title dropped around the same time as the long awaited 'Avatar' movie sequel 'The Way of Water', which will hit the big screen in December.

Ubisoft has also promised "other exciting titles" coming this year, which were referred to as "premium games" and "free-to-play releases" based on the studio's "biggest IPs".

Meanwhile, the company has once again addressed reports of early takeover interest from a number of private equity firms.

The publisher insisted it has "everything we need to remain independent", while chairman Yves Guillemont added: "There've been a lot of talks around consolidation in the industry, and in Ubisoft in particular."

Noting its "overall position is clear", Guillemot added: "As we said last February, we have everything we need to remain independent. "We have the talent, the industrial and the financial scale, and a large portfolio of powerful IPs to create massive value in the coming years.

"It has provided us with the plan to build strategic partnership with the biggest players in the entertainment and tech."