Apple is discontinuing the iPod.

The tech giant first launched their flagship music player back in October 2021 but this week announced that the device will cease production as they encourage users to use their iPhone line for music instead.

In a notice posted to Apple.com, they company said: "Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go. Today, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line — from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac — along with access to more than 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music..

"Among the incredible ways to enjoy music across a range of devices, including a wide variety of models from the new iPhone SE to the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone is the best device for streaming Apple Music or storing an entire music library on the go."

Since its launch over two decades go, the iPod ha featured a line of various different including the iPod Nano, the screenless Shuffle and the iPod Touch, which was a first-of-its-kind all touch-screen music device and the latter will only continue to be sold "while stocks last."

The seventh and final generation of the iPod touch was released in 2019, whilst the iPhone 14 is set to be released sometime in the near future.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said: "across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”