Blac Chyna has been baptised.

The 34-year-old star - who recently lost her defamation trial against the family of her former fiance Rob Kardashian - is focusing on "new beginnings" and marked her birthday on 11 May by being welcomed into the Christian faith.

She shared a video on Instagram in which she wore all white as she was dipped into a swimming pool in front of a group of her loved ones.

She captioned the footage: “Born again on my birthday, 5/11/22 #newbeginnings, (sic)"

Earlier this month,the 88 Fin founder lost her bid for $108 million damages after a jury ruled against her allegations of defamation against Kris Jenner and her daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who she claimed had led to her E! series 'Rob and Chyna' being cancelled.

Several accusations had been made throughout the trial claiming Chyna had exhibited "threatening" behaviour towards her former flame and his family over the years.

Following the verdict, the Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael Rhodes told reporters: "I think the case was very clear cut. The jury got it. I appreciate their service.

"I think the judge did a wonderful job of making sure it was a fair trial.

"They [the Kardashian-Jenners] were very pleased, very grateful. They were emphatic in their explicit expression of pleasure.

"I got to know them quite well over the last few years, and as you know, they’re exuberant."

Defense attorney Michelle Carrie Doolin added: "Mr. [Rob] Kardashian is very grateful to the jury service and happy to have this matter behind him. And he looks forward to moving on to a new chapter and raising his beautiful daughter."

Chyna - who has King Cairo, nine, with former partner Tyga, and five-year-old Dream with Rob - is planning to appeal the decision.

Her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, previously said: "Two things. Number one, the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian.

"Number two, the jury found that all four defendants intentionally interfered with [Chyna’s] contracts with the E! Network. We will appeal the remainder of the verdict."

A week before the verdict was delivered,, a judge ruled Rob's sister Kim would no longer be part of the trial because Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - had "not identified" any specific defamatory statement made towards her by the star after the family's attorney filed a request.