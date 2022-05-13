Chloe Bailey was "saved" by making music.

The 23-year-old singer experienced separation anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic because she spent six months apart from her sister Halle Bailey, who was in London working on 'The Little Mermaid' so she was thankful to have her upcoming debut solo album to channel her attention on.

She said: "Music saved me. I was at a low moment where I felt lost, like I didn't have any sense of who I was."

The 'Have Mercy' singer thinks her as-yet untitled record perfectly reflects her journey to finding her confidence again.

She told Allure magazine: "In the beginning you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings. As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence.

"I didn't want to lose that story as I pieced the [songs] together."

Chloe admitted she is very different on stage to real life.

She said: "When I'm [not performing], I'm a bubbly, corny, clumsy person," she told Allure. "But when the lights turn on, something just happens. I'm somebody else.

"I feel like it's not fair for us to say we're only one version of who we are. We all have multiple layers to ourselves.

"Maybe this is a side of me that I've always wanted to get out but I've been too scared. The Chlöe onstage? I'm fearless. I feel sexy. I feel strong. I feel like nothing can hold me back.

"When I'm off the stage, it's the complete opposite. That version onstage is still a really nice person, but she doesn't take any s***. She knows who she is."

The 'Treat Me' singer has known from a young age that she wanted to perform.

She said: "It feels like as soon as I learned to walk I knew I wanted to sing.

“I knew I loved performing. My very first dream was to be a Broadway star.”