EA has another remake on the way and three unannounced titles set for 2023.

Following the news of a 'Dead Space' remake for next-gen consoles and PC, which is slated for release in "early 2023", EA has announced that another remake is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023's fiscal year.

What's more, they have three other titles on the way, a major IP, a partner title, and a sports title.

EA already has the 'PGA Tour Golf' game on the way, but this will be a different sports game.

All the release news from the company's latest earnings call comes as EA confirmed it will end its partnership with FIFA after more than two decades.

The gaming giant has announced that its current licensing deal with FIFA for the official football game series will be no more following the release of 'FIFA 23'.

Electronic Arts is swapping the title of FIFA to EA Sports FC, having hinted at the change last year.

All the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be staying put for EA Sports FC.

Partnerships with the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS will also stay the same, with more on the way.

Fans will get more information about EA Sports FC in July 2023.

EA said: "We exist to create the future of football fandom – whether virtual or real, digital or physical, it’s all football.”

The Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters added: “EA Sports is a long-term and valued partner of the Premier League, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the new era of EA Sports FC.”

FIFA has also announced that it will be releasing its own football simulation games.