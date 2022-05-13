‘Elden Ring’ has sold over 13.4 million copies in just over a month, publisher Bandai Namco has announced.

The fantasy action RPG title released on February 25, and developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco had already previously revealed that the game had gotten off to a strong start selling 12 million copies worldwide as of March 14.

Now, however, Bandai Namco has revealed in its latest earnings call that ‘Elden Ring’ has sold another 1.4 million units in the last two weeks of March, bringing the total to 13.4 million copies sold as of March 31.

The publisher also shared that it is looking for ways to expand the ‘Elden Ring’ brand, though no concrete plans were revealed.

In a previously released press release, President CEO/Director of FromSoftware, Inc., Hidetaka Miyazaki said: “It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing "Elden Ring." I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. "Elden Ring" is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats.”

While President CEO of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Yasuo Miyakawa added: “I am very proud to have been involved in bringing such a wonderful and fantastic game to life with FromSoftware, under the guidance of Director Miyazaki, and with George R. R. Martin.

“Much effort was placed into creating "ELDEN RING" so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.”