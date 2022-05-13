Katy Perry says becoming a mother has "reshaped" her life.

The 'Roar' hitmaker - who welcomed daughter Daisy, her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, into the world in August 2020 - admitted her priorities have shifted over the last few years because her focus is on her family rather than her career now.

Speaking on the podcast 'Life Will Be the Death of Me with Chelsea Handler', Katy explained: "I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz.

"Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just her happiness. Her happiness really gives me that joy ...

"A lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first ...

"My daughter has reshaped my life, my perspective. he’s given me a love I’ve never had before…I’ve always been wanting that love, that was my number one currency, and then when she came it was like, 'I love you. For no reason. Just because you are.’ I was like, 'What? And you don’t need anything from me? Other than some food?’”

Katy is now performing a residency in Las Vegas, but she makes sure her schedule revolves around her little girl so they can spend enough quality time together.

She went on to say: "Knowing that I invest quality, present time with her makes me feel really good about myself, about being a mom, about being able to work as hard as I work.

"When I am with her, it’s quality, and it’s present, rather than trying to juggle everything all at once. That’s really changed me. I think I am also getting my first dose of unconditional love, which always helps my mental health."

Katy launched her 'Play' shows at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in December.

The residency is due to run until at August.