Nicky Hilton's mother Kathy Hilton "felt terrible" for missing her pregnant daughter's baby shower last weekend.

Kathy, 63, was unable to attend the blue-themed bash in honour of her grandson's impending birth but has vowed to be by Nicky's side in the delivery room instead.

Speaking to People, she shared: "I felt terrible that I could not be there. Nicky is easy. I fly in (to New York) for all the births. I'll be there holding her hand. It'll be in the next five or six weeks."

Nicky's older sister Paris, 41, threw a blue-themed baby shower in honour of the tot and posted pictures of the bash on Instagram, writing: "Hosted the most beautiful baby shower for my gorgeous sis... Can't wait to meet my baby nephew!"

After missing the bash, Kathy is hoping to hold her own celebration for Nicky once the baby is born.

She added: "I felt bad, but we're going to do a sip and see for her when she gets back."

Nicky, 38, is married to James Rothschild and they are already parents to two daughters, Lily, five, and Theodora, four.

The new baby will be the first boy for the couple.

They became engaged in 2014 during a holiday at Lake Como in Italy and they tied the knot at a lavish wedding in London's Kensington Palace Gardens a year later.

Lily was born in July 2016 and Theodora followed in December 2017.

Since Nicky settled down, her sister Paris has also found love - she married businessman Carter Reum in November just months after they became engaged.