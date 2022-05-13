Marc Anthony is engaged to Nadia Ferreira.

The 53-year-old singer is set to wed the 23-year-old model after popping the question.

The Miss Universe 2021 runner up posted about the upcoming wedding bells on her Instagram Story, writing on a snap of the couple holding hands and her huge rock: “Engagement partyyyyy!!!".

According to Entertainment Tonight, the loved-up pair were spotted at Sexy Fish Miami on Thursday (12.05.22) as their engagement came just months after they went public with their relationship.

Marc - on a photo of them embracing on a private plane - shared the news on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption: "May God multiply all that you wish us.”

In response, Nadia commented: “Always like this.”

A month later, Nadia shared a snap of them dressed up for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding with a caption that read: “Love in the air.”

Their nuptials will mark the fourth time down the aisle for the father of six as he has been married to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima.

Yesterday, Marc let his followers know he was “currently seeking medical attention” for back injuries, the day before cancelling a concert in Panama.

He said in a video posted to his Instagram Story: "What's up, this is Marc Anthony. I'm back in Miami and I'm currently seeking medical attention for my back. It's that simple, I'm human, it hurts. I went to the concert, why would I fly into a country and not want to do the concert? I was really excited about it."

"This is more for people who are concerned. I'm going to be okay, it's just painful. I want to pray for anybody who has felt this pain.

"I'm going to be back soon, better than ever, but I just had to address this. Thank you for your well wishes, stay safe."