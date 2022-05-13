Ariana Grande won’t drop a new album until she’s wrapped ‘Wicked’.

The ‘thank u, next’ hitmaker admitted to be “nervous” to reveal that she is not working on any new music and won’t be until she’s finished the film version of the Broadway musical that serves as prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

In a video posted on her makeup line R.E.M’s YouTube channel, the 28-year-old entertainer told her fans: "I'm spending all of my time with Glinda.”

Ariana also explained that she wanted “a little bit of transparency and honesty” with her fans.

She said: “This is a question I'm nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans. The truth is, I have not begun an album.”

Ariana explained that after releasing ‘Positions’ she was “not ready” to restart the process.

She said: "I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after Positions, [I] was not ready to start another album yet, so I have not begun another album."

The ‘Problem’ singer then got the opportunity to audition for the role of Glinda the Good Witch, which she wanted to be “prepared for”.

Ariana said: "I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting 'The Voice'.

"So I was like shooting and then also doing lessons every day, 'cause I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, I want to be ready to go in."

Ariana - who wed Dalton Gomez last year - desires to “be [in] prime condition”.

She said: I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be [in] prime condition."

Ariana added: "I went pretty hard getting ready, and now… Thank goodness, literally the most incredible gift of my entire life is, you know, this role that I've adored since I'm 10 years old, and that is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it, so my hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment, and [R.E.M. Beauty] being a part of it."