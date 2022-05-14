Gwen Stefani is coming back to ‘The Voice’.

The ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker is returning to the NBC singing talent show as a coach for season 22, after two seasons away and completing her 'Just A Girl' residency in Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old singer posted a video of her fellow coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton - who doubles up as her husband - singing a part of Mika’s track ‘Grace Kelly with the caption: “Duet this is you’re going to be a coach on #TheVoice this fall.”

Gwen - who has sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, eight, with her ex Gavin Rossdale - first joined the competition show back in 2014 for its seventh season as an advisor before becoming full coach for the show’s ninth season, before going back to advising for season 10 and missing out season 11 but coaching again in the 12 season.

Since then, four seasons have followed but Gwen was back coaching for season 17 and 19, the latter time marking her first win with the contestant Carter Rubin.

The former No Doubt frontwoman recently gushed about how Blake - who she tied the knot with last summer wearing a custom Vera Wang gown - had made her want to lean into her “femininity” when it came to style choice.

Talking at the Met Gala about working with the 72-year-old fashion designer again for Anna Wintour’s famed event, Gwen said: ““I got a call that Vera wanted me to be her date, and I was just so honored that she chose me. She has such a distinct thing that she does that is so feminine, and I think ever since I met my husband, that part of me has really come out in my fashion more than ever—the femininity that I didn’t really embrace for a lot of years, just because of being in a band with all guys and being on stage.”