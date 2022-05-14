Fran Drescher says being “rarely alone without ” her service dog helps her PTSD.

The former ‘The Nanny’ star “has managed to get on” living her life with the condition since she and her friend were held and raped at gunpoint at her Los Angeles home in 1985.

According to Page Six, the 64-year-old actress said at the UN Women for Peace Association Luncheon to End Violence Against Women: “I am a survivor who has managed to get on with my life in spite of the veil of PTSD that I have learned to live with, and I’m rarely alone without… my service dog.”

Fran is “often amazed” at how much easy she finds being public with her “friend, companion and protector”, a rescue pup called Angel Grace, one in a long line of pooches loved by Fran.

She said: “I am often amazed by how much more relaxed I am walking down the streets, moving through airports or entering a hotel room because I am with my friend, companion and protector.”

She added that because of her canine helper she has “a full, rich life full of both pleasure and purpose.”

‘The Beautician and the Beast’ star called herself “one of the lucky ones” as her attacker was sentenced to 150 years in prison and urged for more action “as a collective” against violence against women and girls.

Fran said: “We all, as a collective, must have zero tolerance for any and all misconduct from the most minor wolf whistles on the street to denying of education, who to marry or not marry at all, what to wear, legislating a woman’s body, work pay equality, to physical abuse, rape, human trafficking and enslavement.

“Every aspect of disrespecting a woman’s rights is an eventual justification towards violence.”