Teddi Mellencamp got a neck lift because her "body lost that elasticity".

The former ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star explained that she opted to go under the knife because morphed into a problem that she "didn't want to deal with anymore" while being interviewed on Extra.

While explaining the issue probably stemmed a “multitude of things”, according to her plastic surgeon Dr Sarmela Sunder, the 40-year-old reality television personality told Billy Bush on Friday (13.05.22): "Add to years of fluctuating weight, you know, gaining over 80 lbs. and losing it, not even just with kids before kids, since pretty much I was 17 years old, that my body had lost that elasticity.”

Teddi continued: "So not only did I naturally have that slope, then I also added loose skin to it and I got to the point I was like angling myself in certain directions and it became something I didn't want to deal with anymore. I work really hard to feel confident, and this is a little thing that I can do and I want to be honest with the people that follow me and give them the good, the bad, and the ugly.'”

Teddi - who is the daughter of music legend John Mellencamp - got lots of “crazy” reactions but “wanted to point out the negative” because they were never happy.

She said: "Everybody went crazy. I mean, there was way more positive than there was negative, but I kind of wanted to point out the negative because people continuously want to know all the details, but when you give them the details, they are upset about it."

The ‘All In By Teddi’ founder - who is married to Edwin Arroyave, the father of her seven-year-old son Cruz, nine-year-old daughter Slate and her two-year-old daughter Dove - believes that the decision to get plastic surgery is a personal decision.

Teddi said: “If you don't want to get rid of it, don't get rid of it,” before ruling that “we live in a world of fillers,” which pushed her to be open about her process.

She said: "I work really hard on changing my life and being healthy, but this is something that I couldn't change on my own."

Earlier this week, the ‘Teddi Tea Pod’ podcaster defended her decision by saying she was “being transparent”.

Teddi said: "I am being transparent with my journey. "Would you prefer I lie and pretend the loose skin on my neck disappeared? That's not who I am. You want to only follow people that show themselves through a filtered version of themselves then I am not the person to follow."