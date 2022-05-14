Ed Sheeran helped to pay Tom Parker's medical bills before his death.

The Wanted singer Tom, 33, passed away in March after battling a stage 4 glioblastoma diagnosis since October 2020 but his upcoming memoir 'Hope: My Inspirational Life' reveals how generous Ed reached out to help Tom and his wife Kelsey.

In an extract from the book, obtained by The Sun newspaper, Tom wrote: "Pretty much from the moment I was diagnosed, Ed Sheeran reached out to me with an offer to do anything he could to help.

"Ed and I have known each other since he joined The Wanted on our tour bus during a promotion trip in America more than ten years ago.

"We’ve always run into each other over the years and had a great relationship.

"I've never publicly said this before (and he'll probably be mad that I'm doing it now) but Ed is a very special man — he even helped out with my medical bills when I was seeking other treatment options and having private immunotherapy.

"He didn't need to do any of that, but my wife Kelsey and I are so grateful to him for his support, it meant the world."

Tom also wrote about how terrified he was when he first received his diagnosis.

He wrote: "I couldn’t process the information — it was truly staggering. I just kept asking myself how a 32-year-old father, with a wife who was 35 weeks pregnant, could receive such world-shattering news.

"I was absolutely petrified — I couldn’t stop thinking about death."

'Hope: My Inspirational Life' by Tom Parker, will be published on May 26 by Blink Publishing.