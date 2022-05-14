Ariana Grande is reportedly ready to start a family with husband Dalton Gomez.

The 28-year-old pop star tied the knot with the 26-year-old real estate agent in May 2021, and after a year of married life the pair are ready to embark on the "next chapter" in their relationship.

A source told OK! USA: "Well, they've enjoyed a year as newlyweds now, and they are more than ready for the next chapter."

The '7 Rings' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to Pete Davidson - is even said to already be looking into adding a nursery to the couple's multi-million Montecito pad.

The insider added: "She wants at least three children, and Dalton is on the same page.

"Ariana feels like she's accomplished so much in her life, and the only thing that's missing is a bunch of little ones running around the house!"

The loved-up pair got married at a low-key ceremony with just 20 guests at their Montecito home in California.

The smitten couple - who got engaged in December 2020 after just under a year of dating - "knew very early in the planning process" that they wanted to exchange their vows at their house.

Meanwhile, sources previously claimed Dalton is “perfect” for Ariana because he isn’t bothered by her success.

An insider said: "They're a great fit together. Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.

"He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

The ‘God is a Woman’ hitmaker and her spouse started dating in January 2020.

They made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track, ‘Stuck with U’, before they made their romance Instagram official in June.

The couple chose to marry in private because they didn’t want to wait until COVID-19 had subsided to have a larger bash.