Amazon’s Alexa has written a song to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.
The digital assistant got into the spirit of the competition - which has launched the careers of Celine Dion and ABBA - by creating its own jingle to mark the competition taking place in Turin this year.
Users can merely ask their Alexa to serenade them with it by requesting: “Alexa, sing your Eurovision Song”
The lyrics of the song - which is available on all Alexa-enabled devices from Saturday (14.05.22) - are as followed:
Bingo bango bongo
Listen to my song-o
Come and sing along-o
Bingo bango bongo
Sing it all night long-o
And you can’t go wrong-o
Bingo bango bongo
Boom!