Amazon’s Alexa has written a song to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The digital assistant got into the spirit of the competition - which has launched the careers of Celine Dion and ABBA - by creating its own jingle to mark the competition taking place in Turin this year.

Users can merely ask their Alexa to serenade them with it by requesting: “Alexa, sing your Eurovision Song”

The lyrics of the song - which is available on all Alexa-enabled devices from Saturday (14.05.22) - are as followed:

Bingo bango bongo

Listen to my song-o

Come and sing along-o

Bingo bango bongo

Sing it all night long-o

And you can’t go wrong-o

Bingo bango bongo

Boom!