Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter is a "little fighter and a miracle".

The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie into the world via surrogate in January but she only recently returned home after spending 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the couple "feel blessed" that Malti is finally home.

A source told Us Weekly: "Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them. These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic.

"Malti is a little fighter and truly a miracle. Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time."

To celebrate Mother's Day in the US last week, Priyanka shared a picture of Malti on Instagram for the first time and wrote: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

The 'Baywatch' star also thanked the doctors and nurses who have cared for her baby girl.

Priyanka - who has been married to Nick since 2018 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bad***. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. (sic)"