Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will stay at Frogmore Cottage when they return to the UK next month.

The couple are planning to travel from their home in California to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations in June and they will stay at their former home with their children Archie and Lilibet, according to The Scottish Sun.

The home is currently occupied by Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August but they will welcome the Sussexes next month.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Harry was renewing the lease on his UK home.

Renewing the lease on the abode, which was due to expire on 31 March, ensured that Harry is still able to serve as one of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's four Counsellors of State because the Windsor address qualifies him as being domiciled in the UK.

A spokesman for Harry confirmed to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "There are no planned changes to the current arrangement."

Harry and the other Counsellors of State - his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, and uncle Prince Andrew - are able to undertake some of the queen's duties, including signing documents and attending Privy Council meetings at her request should she fall ill or be otherwise unavailable.