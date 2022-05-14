Dame Deborah James says she's "getting weaker" and is also "tired" from the "pure adrenaline" of being honoured with a Damehood.

The 40-year-old presenter revealed earlier this week she had moved to end-of-life care after battling bowel cancer since 2016, and in recognition of her fundraising efforts and campaigning to raise awareness of the disease, she was awarded a Damehood from Queen Elizabeth, which Prince William presented to her at a special garden ceremony at her family on Friday (13.05.22).

Reflecting on the "surreal" week she's had, Deborah wrote on Instagram: "I believe I may have had the most surreal, mind blowing, humbling 5 days of my life.

"I cannot thank you for your generosity at launching the @bowelbabefund which now stands at £5.7 million, and to the @dukeandduchessofcambridge for going above and beyond to make a very special memory happen yesterday.

"Can't quite believe im actually a Dame!"

Deborah has blown people away with her positivity amid her cancer battle, and vowed to leave the world in style with a "big glass of champagne" and "no regrets".

She added: "My family are being amazing and as emotional as it all is, we are finding so much to smile about in the sadness. I may be getting weaker and more tired each tired having run off pure adrenaline, but my word, I always said I wanted to slide in sideways when my time is up, with a massive smile, no regrets and a big glass of champagne! Still my intention!!!"

Deborah - who has raised more than £5 million since announcing she was stopping treatment - previously revealed her shock at the Damehood.

Writing on social media - where she is known a Bowel Babe - she said: "OMFG, this is crazy. I don’t know what to say. I’m blown away and feel incredibly honoured.

“I don’t feel like I deserve this. I can’t tell you what this means to my family, it’s so much to take in.”

Damehoods and knighthoods are typically only announced as part of the New Year or Queen's Birthday Honours, but can be given out at different times in exceptional circumstances.