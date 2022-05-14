'American Pie' star Thomas Ian Nicholas' estranged wife has filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Colette Marino, 46, has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair's split in September 2019.

The 41-year-old former child star - who is best known for starring as Kevin Myers in the 'American Pie' films, Henry Rowengartner in 'Rookie of the Year' and Walt Disney in 'Walt Before Mickey' - tied the knot with the DJ in 2007.

The pair are parents to Nolan, 10, and six-year-old Zoe.

According to papers, Colette has asked for joint legal and physical custody of their brood, while she has requested that no spousal support be awarded to either party.

The former couple signed a prenuptial agreement and the mother-of-two has asked for this to be enforced by the judge.

Meanwhile, Thomas previously spoke about the fifth 'American Pie' script that was penned several years ago, which is just "sitting on a shelf" gathering dust.

Speaking in 2018, he said: "That’s been sitting on a shelf at Universal collecting dust. There’s been a script for five years. Jon [Hurwitz] and Hayden [Schlossberg], who wrote and directed American Reunion, wrote it.

“I think there’s a chance. There’s always a chance. We never thought we were going to do the fourth one.”

The fourth film in the sex comedy series, 'American Reunion', was released in 2012.

On where he sees his alter ego Kevin and lover Vicky (Tara Reid), he said: “I think he’s in a good place where we would expect him to be and not too caught up in the past like he was in 'American Pie 2'. I think Kevin’s going on a good path. I think it’s all just about seeing all the characters back together. That’s what makes it special. It’s the combo of us all together.”