Kevin Bacon has paid a touching tribute to his late 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward.

The pair bonded on the set of the 1990 cult classic and following the news of Fred's passing at the age of 79, Kevin has shared his fond memories of working with the 'Right Stuff' star.

The 63-year-old actor tweeted: “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

“I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred.”

Kevin and Fred played handymen Valentine and Earl, respectively, who battle giant carnivorous sandworms threatening the small town of Perfection, Nevada, in the horror.

Kevin expressed his desire to make a sequel to the film just last year.

He admitted: “It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all."

Fred's publicist Ron Hoffman confirmed the sad news of his client's passing on May 8, but did not disclose a cause of death.

He said: "It was Fred Ward's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.”

After being born and raised in San Diego, Fred - who worked in Hollywood for more than four decades - served in the US Air Force for three years and worked as a lumberjack in Alaska and other odd jobs before breaking into acting.

After working in television, he got his big break with the 1974 movie ‘Ginger in the Morning’, before going on to appear in shows such as ‘Quincy’, ‘M.E’, and the ‘The Incredible Hulk’.

The Golden Globe winner went on to add ‘The Right Stuff’ and ‘Henry and June’ to his credit list, among other projects, including the 1996 sequel to ‘Tremors’, and worked alongside Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Jason Leigh in 'Miami Blues', playing Officer Hoke Moseley.

In the 00s, Fred appeared in shows such as 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'ER'. His last project was the 2015 series ‘True Detective’ - which also starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey - in the role of Eddie Velcoro.

Ron is survived by his wife Marie-France Ward - who he was married to for 27 years - and his son Django Ward, from a previous relationship.