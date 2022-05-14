Sam Ryder has struck up an unlikely friendship with Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis.

The UK's 2022 'Eurovision' finalist has revealed the 'Halloween' star, 63, has been a huge supporter of his TikTok covers and he's hoping the pair can meet up to bond further over music.

He told the Daily Star: “Jamie Lee Curtis has been so encouraging since day one, she is so lovely.

“She is an absolute legend; I hope to meet her one day and talk about music. She loves music and she is such an interesting woman.”

The TikTok star - who will take to the stage to perform 'Space Man' at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy on Saturday night (14.05.22) - admitted it's "surreal" having A-Lister fans.

He added: “At the beginning it was surreal, the fact that she’s a fan of me will always be surreal.

“But I remind myself that everyone is just a person. We’re all going to be interested in different artists, just because someone is super well-known.”

The musician has several famous fans, including Justin Bieber, Sia and Alicia Keys, and he'd love to collaborate with them.

The 32-year-old singer - who shot to fame in lockdown on social media app TikTok - said when asked who he'd like to duet with: "Sia. She would be amazing. Not only is she incredible as a singer, musician, writer and person. But she was the first person to root for me on social media in lockdown. Justin Bieber sent my video to her, which is a bonkers sentence and she posted it on her Instagram page with a really kind, encouraging message underneath it and it would be really nice to complete the circle and meet with her, work with her. That would be a dream come true!"

He told BANG Showbiz and other outlets: "Alicia Keys is a legend, one of my absolute favourites. So I guess I’m spoilt for choice – they are the two best female singers there!"

'Eurovision' song was co-written by pop megastar Ed Sheeran and his regular collaborator Amy Wadge in a bid to turn around the UK's long-standing reputation for making it to the latter end of the leaderboard.

'The Eurovision Song Contest' is set to air from 8pm on Saturday 14 May on BBC One, with Mika, Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini co-hosting. Graham Norton will once again provide commentary in the UK.