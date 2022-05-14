Maneskin's frontman Damiano David has busted his ankle ahead of the band's 'Eurovision' performance.

The 2021 winners of the song contest - who won with their single 'Zitti e Buoni' last year - are set to give their new single, 'Supermodel', its live debut at the grand final at Turin's PalaOlimpico in Italy on Saturday night (14.05.22).

And the lead singer of the Italian rock group has reassured fans he will still be in fine form despite using crutches.

Sharing a clip of himself with a beauty face mask on, the 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' hitmaker wrote on his Instagram Story: "My ankle is bad but my skin can still be perfect."

In another post, he added: "Tomorrow we'll smash the stage anyways, don't worry 4 me.

"Love y'all. (sic)"

Damiano didn't say how he injured himself.

Since their victory, Maneskin have become global megastars - opening for The Rolling Stones and appearing on the likes of 'Saturday Night Live' and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in the US - and they tapped producer to the stars, Max Martin, for their biggest tune to date and their upcoming third album.

Bassist Victoria De Angelis said of 'Supermodel' in a recent interview: “It started off with Max, but we worked on it, Thomas changed it a bit and added more to it.”

Guitarist Thomas Raggi noted: “I took a lot of inspiration from the California vibe!”

On how they came to work with Britney Spears and Katy Perry's producer, Victoria told Variety: “We met Max at our first gig in Los Angeles in November.

“He had heard of us because of 'Eurovision' and we talked and then we decided to work together.”

The studio wizard - who is also behind hits for The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Backstreet Boys and Avril Lavigne - worked on around half of the tracks on the band's follow-up to 2021's 'Teatro d'ira: Vol. I'.

Damiano added "We did more or less half of the album with him — ten songs with him, but not everything. Working with him, first of all, was a huge chance to learn new things — he’s been doing this for 30 years and has done so much great stuff — and it was also just great. When you write song with him it’s more or less going to be 100% a great song!”