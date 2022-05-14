Ant Anstead and Christina Haack have reportedly been ordered to attend mediation amid their custody battle.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the exes are required to attend the sessions with a mediator to thrash out their custody and visitation issues regarding their two-year-old son before their next hearing on June 28.

The 'Wheeler Dealers' host claimed he has been the "primary parent" to Hudson and alleged 38-year-old Christina - who also has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa - has spent an "average of nine full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of seven full days per month in 2022" with their little boy, and so asked for her to be given a "regular" custody schedule of "alternating weekends in California only, except for vacations."

Documents obtained by People magazine stated: "This will allow Christina's time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children."

Christina has been left "deeply saddened" by the move and insisted Ant - who is dating Renee Zellweger and is also dad to Amelie,18, and Archie, 15, from his marriage to Louise Storey - should have handled the matter privately.

She said: "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

Their divorce was settled last July almost a year after their split, and the pair were given joint legal and physical custody of their little boy.

Ant previously insisted the couple were able to co-parent amicably.

He said last year: "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa."

Christina - who recently married Josh Hall after a year of dating - echoed his sentiment.

She said: "The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be."