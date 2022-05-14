Sir Rod Stewart joked that he and Queen Elizbeth have had the "same haircuts for 60 years".

The 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?' hitmaker - who was knighted by Prince William in 2016 - poked fun at his and the British monarch's voluminous tresses while appearing on a talk show in the US amid his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Appearing on 'Real Time with Bill Maher', he told the host: "Do you know what The Queen of England and I have got in common? We've both had the same haircuts for 60 years."

Meanwhile, Rod recently boasted he is in the best shape of his life.

The 77-year-old singer is feeling fitter and healthier than ever because he's undergone knee replacement and ankle fusion surgeries over the last few years so he's able to be much more active now.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have a trainer who's always with me, [getting me] running, cycling, everything.

"I'm actually in better shape now than I've ever been.

"I played a lot of football when I was young, up until my 60s, really, but it all caught up to me and I had to have a new knee.

"So this knee is steel. And the ankle, so I can run really fast now."

The 'Maggie May' hitmaker is embarking on a "very colourful and sexy" tour of North America next month, and he's promised fans won't be disappointed.

He said: "I always have to give people what they want, so they want to hear the songs that made me famous. But we've added a few [new songs] and a couple of songs by other people."

Despite his decades in the music industry, Rod has no plans to retire because he still "loves" performing and can't imagine doing anything else with his life.

He added: "It's part of who I am. In fact, it is who I am. This is what the good lord put me on this earth to do, nothing else."

While Rod is happy to give fans what they want, he previously admitted he used to get bored of singing his 1978 hit 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?'

He shared: "The only one I used to get tired of was 'Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?'. That song was like having a pink toilet seat hung around your neck.

"But it's part of that whole disco era, so I don't mind doing it, really."