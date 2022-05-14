Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has taken over from the late Prince Philip as patron of Book Aid International.

The Duke of Edinburgh supported the charity - which sends books to refugees across the world - from 1966 until his death in April 2021, aged 99, and now the 74-year-old royal is continuing the family's patronage.

A tweet from Clarence House read: "The Duchess of Cornwall is delighted to have taken on the patronage of @Book_Aid from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Each year, the charity works to provide over one million new books to refugee camps, schools, community libraries, prisons and hospitals around the world."

Dr Alice Prochaska, Book Aid International’s Chair, said in a statement: “Book Aid International has always worked with its partners to create access to books where it is needed most – and with those books comes the chance for learning and literacy to flourish.

“We have updated our strategy to commit even more strongly to this fundamental mission and are committed to sharing the power of books with the people most in need around the world – especially women and girls, and people fleeing conflict. Her Royal Highness is a powerful advocate for the importance of books for everyone. It is especially meaningful and a very great honour that she has become our Patron as we start this new chapter in our story.”

Vice Patron, Lord Paul Boateng, hailed Queen Elizabeth's husband for his "impact" on Book Aid and is grateful to the future Queen Consort for continuing the royal patronage.

He added: “I saw the impact at first hand of His Royal Highness Prince Philips’ Patronage on Book Aid International and its work, and I am glad that our proud history of Royal Patronage will now continue. We are grateful and honoured by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall’s support and hugely appreciative of her own work in furthering the love of books and writing in the Commonwealth and beyond."