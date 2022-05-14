Ukraine's 'Eurovision' finalists Kalush Orchestra moved viewers with their poignant performance of 'Stefania' amid the war in their country.

Led by rapper Oleh Psiuk, the group - completed by Ihor Didenchuk, Vlad Kurochka, Tymofii Muzychuk and Oleksandr Slobodianyk - are favourites to win tonight's (14.05.22) grand final in Turin, Italy.

After wowing with their performance, which merged rap with folk and featured breakdancing, flutes and bold ensembles, they thanked everyone supporting their country amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They had been given special permission to travel to Italy, as men their age are currently fighting for their country back home.

UK commentator Graham Norton said: “We weren’t sure they were going to make it but they have made it.

“Their commentator did not make it, he is commentating from a bomb shelter.”

The band said of the song, which is a tribute to mothers: "We’re showing off our roots, and we’re showing how to take something from the past and make it work for the present.

"That’s why we’ve found success at home, and we hope that we can find that sort of reception internationally, as well. We take something old, and we make it sound modern."

At the start of the show when each of the finalists walked out on stage, Ukraine drew the biggest cheer from the crowd.