The UK's 'Eurovision' finalist Sam Ryder brought the house down with a stellar performance of 'Space Man'.

The TikTok star - who has been hotly-tipped to win this year's contest - donned a space-themed jumpsuit as he performed the epic ballad with one of the biggest productions of the entire show in Turin, Italy.

He ended with the message: "shine brightly my friends- thank you all."

Commentator Graham Norton hailed the performance "stellar".

The social media star started out filming videos of himself covering songs from his garden shed for TikTok - on which he has amassed 12.5 million followers - and looked made for the stadium stage with his electrifying performance, which saw the long-haired musician pull off an epic guitar solo.

The UK hasn't won 'Eurovision' in 25 years, with the last act being Katrina and the Waves with their rendition of 'Love Shine A Light' in 1997.

However, it's expected that 32-year-old Sam will finish closer to the top of the leader board after years of the UK failing to come anywhere close to winning.

For Sam, though, it's not about winning, as he insisted his "personal goal" is just to sing as he always does.

He said: “My personal goal for this is to sing with the same intention that I always sing with, and then come away with the joy it has given me. To make it strategic and to make it so that the happiness it gives me is dependent on where I come on a score board is something I really don’t want to mess with."

Back in 2021, the UK ended up at the bottom of the leader board after James Newman’s entry ‘Embers’ scored zero point. Whilst Michael Rice’s 2019 entry 'Bigger Than Us' also saw the UK finish last.