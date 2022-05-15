Karen Gillan has got married.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress reportedly tied the knot with comedian Nick Kocher in a secret ceremony at Castle Toward in Dunoon, Argyll, Scotland, after two years of dating.

The 'Saturday Night Live' writer had partied onboard the Spirit of Fortitude ship with his groomsmen before setting sail for the venue, with the party - who all wore kilts - having to be taken to the coast in a dinghy through choppy waters.

He is quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper as saying: “It’s fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s great to be here.”

Guests at the wedding - which took place on an unknown date - included Karen's former 'Dr. Who' boss Steven Moffat and 'Saturday Night Live' star Beck Bennett, whose wife, actress Jessy Hodge, gave a reading.

A source said: "They must have spent a fortune. The castle and the private ship were spectacular.

“Nick looked so handsome in his kilt. It was the perfect place for a celebrity wedding.

“Nobody knew it was going on.”

Karen, 34, and Nick, 36, have kept their romance low key, appearing on red carpets together and hinting at their romance on social media,but haven't spoken about each other in public.

The Scottish actress confirmed two years ago she had found love but didn't offer any details.

She said: “I am not married. I am in a relationship, but not married, and it’s good.”

The couple are believed to have been dating for two years and worked together on Netflix film 'The Bubble'.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star previously admitted she is always "homesick" for Scotland now that she lives in Los Angeles, even though her parents, Raymond and Marie Gillan, also made the move Stateside with her.

She said: “Dad loves it, but my mum and I are really homesick all the time and always talk about going back to Scotland for a while.”