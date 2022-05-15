Andie MacDowell loved filming all the "inappropriate behaviour" her character got up to in 'Maid'.

The 64-year-old actress starred as her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley's (Alex) on-screen mother Paula in the Netflix series, who has Bipolar Disorder and has several manic episodes throughout the series and has an eye for younger men, but the Hollywood star found it "so much fun" getting to channel her wild alter ego.

She said: "Paula is someone that you know. She’s one of those people that you love, despite the fact that she’s horrible, because she’s the life of the party. She’s irresistible. There’s a scene where Alex [Qualley] and I go into a bank, and Paula’s flirting with the clerk, and touching his knees. All the inappropriate behaviour that I got to do was so much fun."

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star is largely known for her rom-coms, but Margaret, 27, knew her mum had a whole bunch of personalities inside her that she could draw from for the frantic role.

She added to Empire magazine: "The weird thing is, she knew

"I could do it. That’s what’s really scary. I feel like everybody else has this vision of me that isn’t me. They watch Groundhog Day and go, “That’s the person in Groundhog Day.” When I did Sex, Lies, And Videotape, people thought I was that character. Wow.

"I was not that character. But my daughter knew that I could do it because she knows I have all kinds of people inside of me."