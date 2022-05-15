Machine Gun Kelly thought Megan Fox had dumped him by text.

The 32-year-old musician wrote his movie 'Good Mourning' because he was "spiralling so hard" emotionally when he misinterpreted a message from his fiancee, and after having "written so many song" and using "all these other outlets" to deal with his heartbreak in the past, he decided to try something different.

He said: “I wrote the movie for her because she was unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie.

“[My character] spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me...

“I was, like, spiralling so hard. I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, ‘I’m just gonna write a movie.’”

The 'Bloody Valentine' hitmaker recalled sharing the script with his fiancee - who stars in the film - on her porch steps.

He added to 'Extra': “She was like, ‘This is what you were thinking the whole time?’” h

The movie also stars MGK's pal Pete Davidson and he admitted the shoot ended up taking far longer than it should have because they were laughing so much.

He said: “We were supposed to shoot for eight hours, it turned into like 16 hours because we couldn’t stop laughing.

“[Pete] was improvising when I was in the editing station. I was like, ‘OK, we got to keep that, we got to keep that, too.’ Everything he said was hilarious.”

Meanwhile, Megan - who has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - admitted her one rule for special occasions with her fiance is that they don't get their phones out.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My main request is always just no cell phones. So, whatever we do, wherever we go, I just want there to be no phones."