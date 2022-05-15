Josh Brolin's biggest fear is being a bad parent.

The 54-year-old actor - who has Eden, 28, and Trevow, 33, with his first wife Alice Adair, and daughters Westlyn, three, and Chapel, 16 months, with his current partner Kathryn Boyd - has revealed the things that terrify him the most are messing up as a father and "not living".

He said: "Not parenting well. That scares me, because I’m crazy about my children. I have a 33-year-old, a 28-year-old, a three-year-old and a one-year-old. Basically, my entire adult life has been about parenting. And what scares me is the idea of not living, this gift that we’ve been given, to its fullest extent. That terrifies me, actually."

Before the birth of baby Chapel on Christmas Day 2020, the 'Dune' star admitted he was feeling "appropriately nervous" about becoming a dad again, though he was thrilled about the new arrival because he loves the company of youngsters.

He said: "I'm always excited about kids. I prefer being around kids. You know, they have the imagination. They're fun. I've heard other people be like, 'Kid's sitting there, he's staring at nothing, he's slobbering, like, what's the point?'

"The point is to sit there and slobber with him. That's the point."