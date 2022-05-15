Selena Gomez joked about her love life during her debut as 'Saturday Night Live' host.

The 29-year-old star hosted the late-night sketch show yesterday (14.05.22) and hopes that it helps her find romance after Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson met their partners thanks to the show.

Selena said: "One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single. And I've heard 'Saturday Night Live' is a great place to find romance."

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star explained that she isn't interested in using dating apps and is trying to "manifest" a partner.

Selena, who has previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, said: "I just want to put it out into the universe that I'm manifesting love. I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate, but at this point I will take anyone."

Gomez revealed that she asked her pal Miley Cyrus for some advice about hosting the programme and even mimicked the 'Wrecking Ball' singer.

Doing an impression of Miley, Selena said: "Just be yourself, and have fun.

"I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?' And she was like, 'Hell, yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus'."

Selena previously revealed that her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short had been giving her romantic advice while she sings them the latest rap songs.

She said: "I was so excited. And I was nervous because I didn't know what to expect of what I was getting myself into.

"Now I have these two crazy uncles in my life who give me boy advice and I sing rap songs to them."