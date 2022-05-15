James Corden only washes his hair once every two months.

The 43-year-old star candidly discussed his bathroom habits on 'The Late Late Show' after residents of Los Angeles were asked to cut the amount of time they spend in the shower due to water shortages and revealed that he rarely washes his locks and spends just seconds showering.

James said: "I'm in and out in three or four minutes. I use soap but I don't wash my hair. I wash it every two months.

"That is a true story. I do not think we are nasty"

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star was stunned to discover that the average shower time in LA is 10 minutes.

James said: "You are joking me... what?

"If that is the average that means there are people in there for 20 minutes? Oh my God!"

James has also opened up about his six stone weight loss and revealed that he doesn't eat until midday as he bids to stay in shape.

The presenter, who has announced that he is to leave 'The Late Late Show' in 2023, told The Sun newspaper: “I don’t eat until 12.

“I have a trainer who I box with most mornings, and so far today I’ve had an apple. I try to eat healthily and not deprive myself.

“The notion of going on a diet is everything that is wrong because at some point you are going to revert.

“It’s like Dry January — it’s brilliant if you give up booze for January but in the back of your mind you’re like, ‘Well, in February I’m going to have a drink’."