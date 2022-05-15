James Van Der Beek says his young daughter has redefined his ideas about life.

The 45-year-old actor shared an Instagram snap of his three-year-old daughter Gwendolyn painting his nails light pink and says his approach to life has been changed by having kids.

James captioned his post: "#Parenting perk: Surprise liberation from limited belief systems (sic)"

The 'Dawson's Creek' star recalled feeling embarrassed as he was working on a set with black nail polish on before becoming a parent but suggested he wouldn't care now.

James continued: "It's one of those things you can't really convey to someone on the brink of having their first child.

"It's the complete ease with which you abandon s*** you once thought mattered (but probably never did in the first place)... and the simple joy you find in things that baffled you before you became a parent.

"If you think I'll be removing this pink nail polish before pouring concrete with a few friends tomorrow... then you probably don't have kids. #GirlDad (sic)"

James and his wife Kimberly welcomed a son named Jeremiah into the world last October and the star revealed that the child came as a "surprise" to him and his spouse.

The actor - who also has Olivia, 11, Joshua, 10, Annabel, eight, Emilia, six, with Kimberly - wrote: "Thank god for the surprises. For the detours. For those times the universe heard my plans and said: 'Yeah, that’s cute… try THIS'.

"We weren’t trying for more kids. We were done. But fortunately, this chunky little angel knew better.

"And when I hold him, I’m reminded of the benevolent forces out there likely laughing at my agenda and waiting for me to toss my “clarity” for an upgraded reality.

"Thank god for surprises… and thank god we SUCK at not getting pregnant."