Lisa Marie Presley is thrilled with the new film about her late father Elvis Presley.

The 54-year-old star took to social media to hail Baz Luhrmann's movie about the King of Rock and Roll and reflected on how much her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 aged 27, would have loved the picture.

Lisa Marie, who has children Riley, Harper and Finley from relationships with Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood, wrote on the social media platform: "You can feel and witness Baz's pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film. And it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever."

The star - who has previously been married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage - continued: "What moved me to tears as well as watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all three visibly overwhelmed in the best possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in the way that I have not previously experienced.

"It breaks my heart that my son isn't here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well."

Lisa Marie praised the performance of lead actor Austin Butler and joked that she would "eat her own foot" if the star didn't win an Oscar for his portrayal of Elvis.

She said: "In my humble opinion, his performance in unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully (sic)."

Lisa Marie thanked director Baz Luhrmann for his efforts on the film and feels it is a perfect tribute to her father.

She wrote: "I can't tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.

"Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is so beautiful and so inspiring."