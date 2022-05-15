Tom Cruise "greatly admires" Queen Elizabeth.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star hosted a segment of 'The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration', which was broadcast on British channel ITV on Sunday (15.05.22), and revealed that he was "honoured" to paying tribute to the 96-year-old monarch as she commemorates 70 years on the throne at the equestrian event at a venue near Windsor Castle.

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham on the show, Tom said: "She's just a woman I greatly admire, I think she's someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion.

"What she has accomplished has been historic and I just remember always as a kid seeing photos of her, I travelled a lot as a kid and I came to England, started making movies in 1982."

The 59-year-old star added: "I love the history, I just have great respect for her, so when they asked, I instantly said: 'It would be my honour to be here.'"

Meanwhile, Tom arranged for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to enjoy a private screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick' after learning that Prince William was a fan of the original 1986 movie and arranged it to be held at an IMAX cinema near Leicester Square in London.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, also reportedly got an exclusive look at the upcoming blockbuster.

A source said: “It’s a very unlikely movie premiere, but Tom made the offer after learning William is a fan. They happily accepted. Let’s face it, guests don’t get much more A-list!

“The rest of the cinema was shut to ensure privacy and William, Kate and a few other members of the royal family — plus a couple of very trusted friends — were the first to see it.

“Tom welcomed them and said he hoped they’d enjoy watching it as much as he’d enjoyed making it, and left them to it."