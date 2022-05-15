Joe Alwyn says his parents were comfortable with his sex scenes in 'Conversations with Friends'.

The 31-year-old actor - who is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift - explained how his family are able to cope with the steamy scenes he shares with co-star Alison Oliver in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel.

Joe told E! News: "I don't feel the need to put a disclaimer."

Alison revealed that the successful adaptation of Rooney's book 'Normal People' also made her more comfortable telling her parents about the sex scenes after Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones were praised for their performances in the show.

She explained: "My parents watched 'Normal People' and absolutely loved it and thought it was amazing. So when I told them that I was doing this, they were like 'Great!' They were actually really fine about it."

Joe feels that the show is about more than just the intimate scenes and praised Rooney's storytelling for bringing the emotional tale to life.

He said: "All the characters in this book and in Sally's writing, generally, feel so human and real and have so much humanity. I think the scripts did a really excellent job of keeping the spirit of that."

The actor has been in relationship with Taylor since 2016 but rarely discusses the romance publicly as he thinks there are "more interesting things" to talk about.

Asked whether it was a conscious decision not to talk about each other in interviews, Joe said: "Erm. It was just like, well, why? There are more interesting things to talk about and I just think it feeds into a weird part of the culture that I’m not really interested in being a part of."