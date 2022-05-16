Kylie Jenner supported her boyfriend Travis Scott as he made his comeback performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (15.05.22).

The reality TV star hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with her partner and their daughter Stormi, four, as he prepared to hit the stage for his first TV gig since 10 people were killed at his Astroworld music festival in Texas last year.

Travis, 34, and Kylie, 24, snuggled up together in front of the cameras and posed for pictures with their little girl.

The rapper later took to the stage to perform his hits 'Mafia' and 'Lost Forever'.

It marked his first live TV performance since the tragedy at Astroworld as he slowly returns to public life.

Eight crowd members died in a terrifying crush during the first night of his event at the NRG Park in Houston in November 2021. Two more revellers died from their injuries in hospital in the days after the event, while 300 gig-goers were left injured.

Travis performed his first public gig since the disaster at a club in Miami, Florida earlier this month.

He previously performed a short guest appearance at a Coachella afterparty on April 17. He also played at at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

Later this year, Travis will headline the Primavera Festival in South America, which visits countries including Brazil, Chile and Argentina. He is set to play three shows in November alongside singer Lorde. Other acts on the bill for the festival include Arctic Monkeys and Bjork. According to TMZ, Travis plans to book in more shows over the summer.