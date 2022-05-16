Elon Musk says he violated a non-disclosure agreement he had with Twitter.

The Tesla founder - who is attempting to purchase the microblogging site for $44 billion - claims he was informed that he had broken a confidentiality agreement by “revealing the bot check sample is 100” for monitoring automated users.

The 50-year-old billionaire wrote on Twitter on Saturday (14.05.22): "Twitter (TWTR) legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!”

This news comes after Elon shared that his attempt to buy the social media giant was “temporarily on hold” as he found the true amount of fake users on the site.

On Friday (13.05.22), he tweeted: “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 per cent of users,” along with a link to a Reuters article about the phenomenon.

Over the weekend, the SpaceX founder shared multiple other messages about the issue.

Elon also tweeted: “the bots are angry at being counted”.

He also posted: “Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!”

On Sunday, Elon clarified that he “not suggesting malice” was at play.

He wrote: “I’m not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather it’s trying to guess what you might want to read, and in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints without you realizing this is happening.”

Elon then added: “Not to mention potential bugs in the code. Open source is the way to go to solve both trust and efficacy.”