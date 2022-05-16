Danny Elfman has dismissed rumours suggesting 'A Nightmare Before Christmas' could be revived for a sequel.

The composer wrote 10 songs and the score for the 1993 animated classic and he also voiced the lead character Jack Skellington.

It remains one of Tim Burton's best-loved films, but Danny is adamant rumours of a secret sequel project just aren't true.

While he'd love to return to Jack's world, he thinks Tim has no interest in working on a second movie.

Danny told ComicBook.com: "You know, it wouldn't totally shock me if he (Burton) came back with (A Nightmare Before Christmas' ) ...

"If he had a fresh take on it, I would certainly go for the ride with him. But he's never expressed any interest in that.

"I think he felt like this was a pure thing and it was what it was and that to try to do sequels on it would, I think it's just not inspired him. But I won't ever speak for Tim. It's his universe."

Danny has worked with Tim on 16 films, including 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Alice in Wonderland', and scored four Oscar nominations over the years.

He's also scored two 'Spider-Man' films and more recently worked on new superhero blockbuster 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' with director Sam Raimi.

However, he's still close to Tim and they are reuniting for another project together - a TV series called 'Wednesday'.

The show is a spin-off from 'The Addams Family' franchise and focuses on the daughter, Wednesday Addams, who is played by Jenna Ortega.

It will follow Wednesday as she discovers her psychic powers.