Netflix is considering moving into live streaming.

The streaming giant plans to “roll out the capability” - which is in the infant development stages - for a number of its unscripted and comedy stand up specials.

According to Deadline, the technology is intended to also allowed viewers to vote in live talent and competition shows, such as the anticipated dance competition ‘Dance 100’, which is being brought to life by the people at Studio Lambert who developed ‘The Circle’.

The function could also be deployed on their comedy festivals, such as the recent Los Angeles-based ‘Netflix is a Joke’, which included big names such as Dave Chappelle, Pete Davidson and Larry David.

They have also considered using the technology for their reality shows - such as ‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘Love is Blind’ - for their much-loved reunion specials.

The technology would bring the service - which has been struggling financially and unveiling plans to curb account sharing - up to date with network television, who regularly broadcast live events.

According to Deadline: “There’s no timeline” to its creation and that its “is in the preliminary stages of developing the product.

Previously, Netflix unveiled plans to charge users to an additional users outside of their household because the practice is "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films".

Chengyi Long, the director of product innovation at the company said in a blog post: "We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households -- impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."