Emeli Sandé hopes to start a family with her new girlfriend.

The 'Next To Me' hitmaker - who was married to university lecturer Adam Gouraguine from 2012 to 2014 - announced last month that she is now dating female classical pianist Yoana Karemova, and she has admitted she would love to have a child with her partner in the future.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: “I’d love to have a child one day.

“It’s that balance – you want to get better at what you do, you want to keep pushing at your career, but at the same time you are a woman.

"If it happens then fantastic. But if I’m supposed to dedicate myself to my music, then so be it.

“Hopefully one day we can start a family.”

Last week, Emily admitted she finally felt like she could "breathe" after letting everyone know her sexuality and having such a positive reaction from her supportive fanbase.

She said: "Yeah, it's been amazing. You know, I wasn't sure especially coming out and talking about my new relationship. I wasn't sure how people would see that. But it definitely got to a point in my life where I felt I have to be me. You know, I really have to be because it's killing me not to be my real self. So now the reaction was so lovely.

"My fans have just been so supportive and I just feel finally I can be myself and breathe."

The 35-year-old singer feels like she is "floating on a cloud" she's so smitten with her girlfriend.

She gushed: "I think I have such a physical reaction falling in love. You just feel like you're floating on a cloud. Everything's good. I remember just you know, a few months after just knowing her, life is really nice. Like everything seems good. I feel optimistic. And I think since I met Yoana, I think your body tells you and life becomes just like a dream."