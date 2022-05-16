Wynonna Judd will continue to tour despite the death of her mother Naomi.

The 57-year-old singer shot to fame alongside her parent - who took her own life back in April at the age of 76 - back in the 1980s as part of country music duo The Judds and their scheduled tour will still take place despite the tragedy.

Speaking on the TV special 'Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration', Wynonna said: "It’s so strange in a way to be here, but it seems so natural. I lived my life publicly since I was 17 so it feels natural to be with my family of choice. Tonight is a celebration. And at the same time, I can’t put into words how devastating. It's the first place I've been publicly."

The 'Love Can Build a Bridge' songstress explained that her mother was "unlike" anyone else and has decided to continue the shows in order to "honour" her mother.

She added: "I said goodbye to her two weeks ago, kissed her on the forehead. Her eyebrows were still perfect. She was unlike anyone in our family, and I miss her so much. But I will continue to sing. I said I would. So, I made a decision, that after a lot of thought, I’m gonna have to honor her, I'm gonna do this tour, because that’s what you would want. And mama once told me ‘Give them what they want. Not what you want.'

"So tonight, as we close. I say the show must go on. As hard as it may be, and we will show up together. And you will carry me as you carried me for 38 years, once again. Because I honestly didn’t think I could do it."