Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance at the Billboard Music Awards to honour Mary J. Blige.

The pop legend took to the stage at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night (15.05.22) to present fellow singer Mary with the Icon Award.

After stepping into the spotlight, rarely-seen star Janet was treated to a standing ovation from the adoring crowd.

She then turned her attention to Mary and gave a touching speech in tribute to the 'Family Affair' hitmaker.

Janet said: "Mary J. Blige represents truth. Her work has always given us comfort because she sings me, she sings you ...

Janet then went on to reference one of Mary's most famous songs, 'No More Drama', saying: "I reminisce, but I''m not going to cry because even though sometime sit feels like everyday it rains, I’ve got no more drama.

"I’m just fine with my life, my life, my life, my life in the sunshine."

Mary then fought back tears as she thanked Janet and gave an emotional speech with nods to her family and friends.

She said: "What an icon means to me is overcoming obstacles to accomplish the unthinkable and be widely admired for having influence over a multitude of people, and that is what I’ve always represented."

Mary then joked: "I was ghetto fabulous, and I still am ... So ghetto, so fabulous, and people were threatened by that."

The singer went on to say: "The message in my music has always been that we are not alone in our struggles. And I’m not alone now. For so long, I was searching for a real love, but I finally found my real love. And that real love is me.”

She concluded her speech by thanking her fans, saying: "I’m so grateful to have you".