Apple is planning it put a USB-C in the iPhone 15, says an Apple analyst.

The tech giant is thought to be swapping out their Lightning -which was first added in 2012 to the iPhone 5 - port out for a USB-C one, which some expecting the next model to be portless and rely on wireless charging.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who looks at Apple wrote on Twitter: “My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support.”

In a follow-up tweet, the often right analyst added: “It's expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market's focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports.

According to Mark Gurman, a fellow analyst writing for Bloomberg, the innovative company is indeed working on adding a USB-C to their new model - which is expected out in 2023 - after they already added to their other product line-up such as the iPad and their Macbook models.

Last week, Apple discontinued their last iPod product, the iPod Touch after the original - and revolutionary - product made its debut in 2001, more than 21 years ago and 400 million sold worldwide.

On their website, they said: "Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go. Today, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line — from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac — along with access to more than 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music..

"Among the incredible ways to enjoy music across a range of devices, including a wide variety of models from the new iPhone SE to the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone is the best device for streaming Apple Music or storing an entire music library on the go."