Doja Cat sipped her cocktail and puffed on her vape for some dutch courage before accepting her second Billboard Music Award on Sunday night (15.05.22).

The 'Say So' hitmaker admitted she wasn't expecting to win Top R'n'B Album for 'Planet Her' at the ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and was also starstruck by Mary J. Blige and Janet Jackson, so she needed a moment to take it all in before she ran up on stage to accept the gong.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm briefed on things, like there's things that I know, like when I'm nominated and things like that. But my mind is in other places. Like, 'Oh my god, Janet Jackson is 10 feet away from me.' And 'Oh my god, Mary J. Blige has also been 10 feet away from me for the last, how long have we been here?' And so my mind is on everything else."

She continued: "But then when it happens, [I go blank].

"So I was shocked and I ran up. And I was like, 'I need something.' Because I felt like my first speech was flat, a little bit? I don't know. But it was great. It was amazing."

The 26-year-old rapper had earlier been honoured with the Top R'n'B Female Artist accolade.

Fortunately she made it on stage in time to give a speech, as last month, she nearly missed out on the chance to accept her Grammy because she was in the bathroom.

She laughed: "Yeah! I learned! I learned from my mistakes!"

Doja beat The Weeknd, Silk Sonic, Summer Walker and Givēon to the Top R'n'B Album prize.