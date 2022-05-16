Chris Rock has branded Amber Heard "guilty of everything".

The 57-year-old comedian - who was smacked in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars after making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven hairdo - mocked the 'Aquaman' actress amid her ongoing defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp during his recent comedy show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The US funnyman brought up the 'Rum Diaries' star's allegation that Amber defecated in their marital bed, and quipped that she can't be trusted after that.

He said on stage: “Believe all women, believe all women … Except Amber Heard.

“What the f*** is she on? She s*** in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not s******* fine. She s*** in his bed!”

He went on: “Once you s*** in someone’s bed, you’re just guilty of everything. What the f*** is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that.”

Amber is said to have admitted that the poo in her and Johnny's bed was a "horrible practical joke gone wrong", a longtime employee of the former 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star stated in court.

Starling Jenkins III, a chauffeur and security guard for Johnny, who first met Hollywood star in 1993, made the revelation as he testified in court last month, during the former couple's defamation trial.

Jenkins told the court in Fairfax, Virginia that he quizzed Amber, 36, about the defecation when he accompanied the actress to the Coachella festival in 2016 after the pair had a vicious row before she left the for the trip.

He said that they "had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left on the boss's bed" and testified that the actress told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong".

Johnny recalled being "shown a picture" of the faeces and admits that he could only laugh about what had happened.

The 58-year-old actor said: "I had gone gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me.

"And he said, 'I don't think now's a good time to go.' And I thought, 'It's the perfect time. She's not going to be home for two days.'"

Johnny continued: "Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human faecal matter.

"I mean ... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day."