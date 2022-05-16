Paloma Elsesser thinks her fashion collaboration with Miaou “is a true marriage" of her the founder Alexia Elkaim.

The model loved working on a 30 piece plus-size line with her good friend, 30, as she was “so open” to her suggestions on garments.

During a chat between the pair for Interview magazine, the 30-year-old model said: “I think the collection is a true marriage of the two of us. You have a very bright, playful perspective on design. Mine’s a bit more specific—I wouldn’t say chic—but more formal. I like to have fun, but I operate from a belief that fashion is like armor. You were so open to me being like, ‘This needs to be more serious. This needs to be pointier.’ I’m also always trying to create ease—I mean, I can feel ease in a boned, laced corset, if it allows me to feel like my best self. There’s nuance to ease, it’s not just jeans and a t-shirt. There’s ease in feeling fab. What you’ve done with Miaou, creating consistent shapes with different patterns, allows the wearer to be like, “I want to go out tonight. What am I going to wear? Oh, this Miaou set.”

Paloma - who has rallied for more inclusivity in the fashion industry throughout her career - found it “cool” that accommodating larger bodies and their concerns were kept in mind throughout the design process with her friend, whose 00s style clothing is loved by names such as Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid

She said: It feels cool that we’ve been talking about size extension from the beginning—even in our private conversations. The early discussions were like, “What are the colors that you lean into? What shapes?” You really listened to me, which I really appreciated, that’s a kind of input that I don’t always get to have. When it came to design, we were talking about a top with a corseted back, and I could say to you, “That won’t work, because I wear a bra.” You were so receptive to my perspective, not just as a designer and businesswoman, but as my friend.”

In a statement for the launch, Alexia remarked she and Paloma wanted to make clothes that resonated with more body types".

She said: “We wanted to create a collection that resonated with more body types and made each of our muses feel sexy, iconic, and empowered.

“This collection offers a glimpse into who we are as people, as well as friends and serves as a testament to how we’ve grown together to create something to share with you all.”