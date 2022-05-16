Sam Ryder says coming second in the 'Eurovision Song Contest' has made him realise he's born to be on the stage.

The 32-year-old singer - who hails from Essex, South East England - started out making covers on TikTok from his garden shed, but on Saturday (14.05.22), he took to the stage to represent the UK at the song contest in Turin, Italy, and was watched by nine million viewers as he performed 'Space Man'.

Sam, narrowly missed out on winning 'Eurovision', with Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra taking first place, but he's come away with the confidence he's on the right career path after being overwhelmed by the support from the 'Eurovision' community.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, he said: "I felt so much, just encouragement and support and love from home. And not just home, but in the Eurovision community in general, because there’s so much love, sitting in that arena is like being in a church, it is just incredible.

“I can’t explain it, and I can’t even begin to do it justice, the feeling that you have when you’re there.

“But going on that stage, it just felt like, just trust in everything.

“Trust in the years that you’ve been singing and enjoying singing and music and take it all in.”

Sam - whose famous fans include Justin Bieber, Jamie Lee Curtis and Alicia Keys - signed to Parlophone, an arm of Warner Music Group, and he's got plenty of new music and concerts lined up after his 'Eurovision' success.

He said of his upcoming plans: “Absolutely, tons of festivals this year, tour dates just gone up around Europe, I’m sure there’ll be more news for the UK very soon.

“Single, as well, working on the mix of that now. There’s tons of stuff…”

Listen back to the full interview on BBC Sounds.